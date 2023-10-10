Home
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi excise scam case: Court asks AAP's Sanjay Singh not to talk to media while being produced in court

Singh was arrested on October 4 by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with its money laundering probe linked to the 2021-22 Delhi Excise policy case.
Last Updated 10 October 2023, 09:48 IST

A Delhi court on Tuesday directed AAP MP Sanjay Singh, arrested in the alleged excise scam related money laundering case, not to talk to the media while being produced, saying it creates a security problem.

Special Judge M K Nagpal made the observations after Singh, before entering the courtroom, spoke to reporters.

The judge also directed media personnel not to ask him questions while he is being produced.

“It also creates security problem,” the judge said.

Talking to reporters, Singh claimed, “Honest people are with us while dishonest are with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The arguments on his further remand application, filed by the ED, are currently underway.

Singh was arrested on October 4 by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with its money laundering probe linked to the 2021-22 Delhi Excise policy case.

(Published 10 October 2023, 09:48 IST)
India NewsAam Aadmi PartyAAPEnforcement DirectorateEDNew DelhiSanjay Singh

