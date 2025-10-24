<p>Mangaluru: The Bajpe police have booked a rowdy-sheeter on charges of extortion.</p>.<p>Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy CH said that rowdy-sheeter Prashanth alias Pachu, along with his associate Ashwith, had threatened the owner of a cracker shop to extort money on October 22.</p>.Youth stabbed during fight near bar in Karnataka's Surathkal.<p>Prashanth is an accused in the murder of 22-year-old Mohammed Fazil in Surathkal on July 28, 2022. Though the extortion incident took place on October 22, the victim, fearing the accused, lodged a complaint only after being assured of police protection, the Commissioner said.<br>The accused is currently absconding.</p>