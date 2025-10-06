Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi government did not implement reservation policy for transgenders despite SC order: High Court

The Supreme Court, in the judgment, had issued a direction to the government to treat transgender as a socially and educationally backward category for public employment as well, it noted.
Last Updated : 06 October 2025, 16:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 October 2025, 16:45 IST
India NewsDelhiSupreme CourtTransgenderDelhi High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us