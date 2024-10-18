Delhi government forms 'committees' to bring pollution under control at 13 'hotspots'

<p>New Delhi: Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday said the government has formed a coordination committee each to identify and mitigate local sources of pollution at 13 locations in the city stifled with "very poor" air.</p>.<p>Rai at a press conference said that while whole of Delhi is breathing 'poor' air, it is particularly 'very poor' at 13 hotspots, where the Air Quality Index has crossed 300.</p>.<p>Narela, Bawana, Mundka, Wazirpur, Rohini, R K Puram, Okhla, Jahangirpuri, Anand Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Mayapuri, and Dwarka Sector-8 have been identified as these 13 places.</p>.Delhi breathing clean air despite Dussehra celebrations, AQI better than before: Minister Gopal Rai.<p>Rai said the committees will be headed by the deputy commissioners of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.</p>.<p>He added that DPCC engineers are also designated at all hotspots, and they will submit daily reports to a 'Pollution War Room'.</p>.<p>Dust has been identified as one of the major factors at 13 hotspots for 300-plus AQI, he said, adding, 80 mobile anti-smog guns have been deployed to bring the air dust down in these areas. </p>