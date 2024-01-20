JOIN US
Delhi

Delhi government offices to get half-day holiday on January 22

A Raj Niwas official said that Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved a half-day holiday for all Delhi government offices, civic bodies and other undertakings on January 22.
Last Updated 20 January 2024, 10:28 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: Delhi government offices will remain closed for half a day on January 22 on the occasion of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

The consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya will be held on January 22 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other dignitaries in attendance.

A Raj Niwas official said that Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved a half-day holiday for all Delhi government offices, civic bodies and other undertakings on January 22 on account of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya.

Meanwhile, a Delhi government officer said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has issued an order for the closure of government offices till 2.30 pm on January 22.

(Published 20 January 2024, 10:28 IST)
