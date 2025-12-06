Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

I.N.D.I.A.bloc on life support, risks being wheeled into ICU: Omar Abdullah

"Elections can be manipulated. And the easiest way to manipulate an election is to do it through the voter list or through the way in which you structure constituencies," he said.
Last Updated : 06 December 2025, 11:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 December 2025, 11:23 IST
Indian PoliticsOmar Abdullah

Follow us on :

Follow Us