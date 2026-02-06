Menu
Delhi govt orders probe into motorcyclist's death after falling into Delhi Jal Board construction pit

A motorcyclist died on Friday morning after falling into a pit dug for construction work by the Delhi Jal Board in west Delhi's Janakpuri area, police said.
Last Updated : 06 February 2026, 08:52 IST
Published 06 February 2026, 08:52 IST
