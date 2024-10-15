Home
Delhi govt plans to procure mist-spraying drones to check pollution

In a bid to combat air pollution, these drones will have sensors to record air quality data, including measurements of PM2.5 and PM10, and help reduce dust levels.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 20:17 IST

Published 14 October 2024, 20:17 IST
India NewsDelhiPollution

