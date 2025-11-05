Today's Horoscope – November 5, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 04 November 2025, 18:43 IST
March 21 - April 20
ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 20): Listen to subtle cues from your body, and consider adopting a gentler pace. Plans made with a long-term perspective will lead to more favourable outcomes. Strive for a balanced and measured approach in your communication for optimal results.
Lucky Colour: olive-green Lucky Number:3
April 21 - May 21
TAURUS (Apr 21 - May 21): Practicality is your ally, but be prepared for the natural ebb and flow of life. Relationship dynamics may fluctuate, presenting both challenges and opportunities for growth. Take a moment to reassess your priorities and navigate through uncertainties with a steady hand.
Lucky Colour: Silver Lucky Number:8
May 22 - June 21
GEMINI (May 22 - Jun 21): Delve into the details of your endeavours, ensuring a comprehensive understanding. While your energy is high, channel it positively to prevent unnecessary flare-ups.
Lucky Colour: magenta Lucky Number: 5
June 22 - July 22
CANCER (Jun 22 - Jul 22): Communication is pivotal, maintaining an open dialogue with loved ones. Strive for a balance between self-expression and receptivity to others. A touch of indulgence can bring joy; allow yourself to unwind and savour life's pleasures.
Lucky Colour: coral Lucky Number: 2
July 23 - August 21
LEO (Jul 23 - Aug 21): Trust your instincts, as not everyone may be transparent in their dealings. Step out of your comfort zone, reveal your authentic self, and witness positive outcomes. Embrace assertiveness without aggression.
Lucky Colour: purple Lucky Number: 6
August 22 - September 23
VIRGO (Aug 22 - Sep 24): Educational pursuits will also serve as well-rewarding hobbies for you. Studying will open up new horizons for you and help relieve stress as well. Children take up a lot of your time today.
Lucky Colour: mango Lucky Number: 9
September 23 - October 22
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): Although you have resources to burn, try to use them wisely today. Stress can be debilitating, Colour: Make important decisions involving mutual assets and credit. Communications that were unclear suddenly make more sense.
Lucky Colour: Caramel Lucky Number: 7
October 23 - November 21
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): upsets with family members likely. Limitations at work possible. Don't hesitate to make special plans just for two. Too many minor aggravations to cope with today Be patient. Keep your temper in check.
Lucky Colour: emerald Lucky Number: 9
November 22 - December 21
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov23 - Dec 22): A bond of friendship grows stronger. You may have to devote time to a work-related or intellectual project today. Your partner will enjoy helping out.
Lucky Colour: Ash Lucky Number: 4
December 23 - January 20
CAPRICORN (Dec 23 - Jan 20): Be cautious about potentially misleading information. Taking calculated risks will pay off, but watch your words to avoid conflicts with friends. Prioritize your health, and return favours to maintain harmony.
Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 1
January 21 - February 19
AQUARIUS (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Maintain a professional demeanour for swift advancement. Be cautious about family squabbles arising from irritability. Analyse property and legal matters thoroughly before making impulsive decisions.
Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 3
February 20 - March 20
PISCES (Feb 20 - Mar 20): A quiet and restful day is ideal for self-care and rejuvenation. Favourable energy supports domestic interests, and new avenues may open up for your benefit.
Lucky Colour: Opal Lucky Number: 2
Amara Ramdev