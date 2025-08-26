Delhi govt releases Draft Start-up Policy 2025

<p>New Delhi: The Delhi government is coming up with an incentive-based draft start-up policy, targeting to facilitate setting up of 5,000 start-ups and make the city a global innovation hub by 2035.</p>.<p>Under the policy, the city government will establish a Rs 200 crore corpus for Delhi Start-up Venture Capital Fund to provide financial access to these businesses.</p>.<p>The draft of the Delhi Start-up Policy 2025 has been released in the public domain for feedback from stakeholders.</p>.<p>The policy, planned for a period of 10 years, will focus on start-ups in 18 key areas including healthcare services, hospitality, Fintech, automotive enterprises, e-waste management, logistics and supply chain management, gaming, green technology and robotics.</p>.'Incomprehensible': Congress on Delhi HC quashing CIC order to disclose PM Modi's degree details.<p>Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Internet of Things, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Biotechnology, Augmented Reality, Drones and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles will be other key areas, according to the draft policy.</p>.<p>Other focus areas may be identified and included as per the market demand and leading technologies after approval of the Start-up Monitoring Committee, it said.</p>.<p>The draft policy also proposes several fiscal incentives to promote the start-up ecosystem, including 100 per cent reimbursement of work space lease rentals up to Rs 10 lakh per annum for a maximum period of three years.</p>.<p>Further 100 per cent reimbursement was recommended for filing patent, trademark and copyright industrial design up to Rs 1 lakh on Indian and Rs 3 lakh on international patents.</p>.<p>Other incentives recommended by the draft policy include 100 per cent reimbursement of the exhibition stall or rental cost for participating in domestic (Rs 5 lakh) and international (Rs 10 lakh) exhibitions, and Rs 2 lakh as monthly allowance for a period of one year towards operational costs.</p>.<p>In order to be considered for incentives under the policy, eligible applicants may apply through the Delhi Single Window System with relevant supporting documents.</p>.<p>The nodal agency would scrutinise the application received and forward eligible applications to a Start-up Task Force to finalise the applicants for disbursement of benefits. The applicants will be notified of the decision via a start-up portal, it said.</p>.<p>The Delhi government will provide state-of-the-art infrastructure facilities and support systems to nurture the entrepreneurial ecosystem within the city, it added.</p>.<p>Delhi government will provide virtual incubation service to the start-ups through Delhi Incubation Hub network, to help the start-ups to tap into a network of experts and mentors. Also, the government will rope in industry associations to organise a start-up festival to enable them a platform to showcase their innovations and ideas and reach out to the global market.</p>.<p>The government's industries department will be the nodal agency that will implement the policy through a monitoring committee headed by industries commissioner, and a start-up task force. </p>