Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi govt to pay Rs 10,000 to workers hit by anti-pollution restrictions

The minister also said all government and private institutions must mandatorily switch to work from home for 50 per cent of the staff from Thursday, or face action.
Last Updated : 17 December 2025, 10:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 December 2025, 10:01 IST
India NewsDelhi

Follow us on :

Follow Us