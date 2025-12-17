<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/income-tax">Income Tax</a> (IT) officials launched raids in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> on Wednesday at a pub co-owned by Bollywood actress <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shilpa-shetty">Shilpa Shetty</a>.</p><p>Sleuths from the government agency arrived at Bastian Garden City near MG Road in Central Bengaluru and launched the search operation. The exact nature of the searches is yet to be determined, and an official statement from the IT department is awaited.</p>.'No crackers, no drugs' | Bengaluru police issues guidelines for New Year events, takes undertakings from pubs.<p>Multiple officers are currently verifying and scouring through the documents at the premises, sources said.</p><p>The raids followed an FIR filed earlier in the week by the Cubbon Park police under the Central Division in Bengaluru against Bastian Garden City for operating beyond permissible hours. </p>.<p>A video that went viral previously had shown two men engaging in a scuffle at Bastian Garden City on December 11.</p>