JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi HC asks ED to respond to Jacqueline's plea seeking quashing of FIR in money laundering case

Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the ED on the actor's petition and listed the matter for further hearing on January 29, 2024.
Last Updated 21 December 2023, 09:15 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to respond to Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez's plea seeking quashing of an FIR against her in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the ED on the actor's petition and listed the matter for further hearing on January 29, 2024.

The petition has also sought to quash the second supplementary charge sheet filed by the ED in the case and related proceedings pending before a trial court here.

Fernandez is an accused in a the money laundering case lodged against Chandrasekhar.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 21 December 2023, 09:15 IST)
India NewsEnforcement DirectorateDelhi High CourtJacqueline Fernandez

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT