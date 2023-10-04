Delhi HC pulls up authorities for abusing procedure in allowing booking of space for Ramlila, Dussehra Mela

'Respondent No. 4 (Ramlila committee) has abused the procedure by first booking the venue in question for 43 days, that is, from September 26, 2023 to October 30, 2023, and then has altered the booking period to only 23 days, that is, from October 5 to October 28, 2023, with the ulterior motive of ensuring that no other committee can book the venue for that period,' Justice Subramonium Prasad said.