Delhi Heatwave: 192 homeless people died between June 11-19, claims NGO

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has said that, in the last 48 hours, they have picked up as many as 50 bodies of homeless people across the country even as the heatwave continued with some minor respite. Police and health officials, however, did not confirm if all of the deceased were affected by heat-related causes.
Additionally, an NGO has also claimed that 192 homeless people have lost their lives between June 11 and June 19. The Nigam Bodh cremation ground has also said that there has been an increase in cremations in the last week.
While the situation has been intense, a slight dip in the temperatures and strong winds late Wednesday night as well as Thursday morning provided some respite.
Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena directed the chief secretary to ensure the availability of water and other facilities to the homeless and poor.
“I am writing to draw your attention to prominent news reports that there have been 20 deaths over the last two days due to the intense heat wave in the city. 52 people have been reportedly declared as dead on arrival and most of these were destitute homeless people. The actual number appears to be much higher,” the letter reads.
“Honble LG …has directed that a meeting with concerned officers of Social Welfare department, DUSIB and Health, to ensure that adequate measures are in place for providing water and other facilities to destitutes, homeless and the poor,”it said, additionally asking District Magistrates to visit the shelter homes and hospitals in their jurisdiction to ensure adequate arrangements.
Reports suggested that as per union health ministry estimates, at least 114 lives were lost across the country between March 1 and June 18 due to the heatwave. Estimates by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) show that with 37 deaths, Uttar Pradesh, is the worst-hit, followed by Bihar, Rajasthan, and Odisha.
