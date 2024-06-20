Delhi Heatwave: 192 homeless people died between June 11-19, claims NGO

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has said that, in the last 48 hours, they have picked up as many as 50 bodies of homeless people across the country even as the heatwave continued with some minor respite. Police and health officials, however, did not confirm if all of the deceased were affected by heat-related causes.

Additionally, an NGO has also claimed that 192 homeless people have lost their lives between June 11 and June 19. The Nigam Bodh cremation ground has also said that there has been an increase in cremations in the last week.

While the situation has been intense, a slight dip in the temperatures and strong winds late Wednesday night as well as Thursday morning provided some respite.