Delhi High Court grants bail to 2 co-accused in money laundering case involving Satyendar Jain

Both Vaibhav and Ankush have been in custody for 24 and 25 months respectively in the case investigated by the Enforcement Directorate upon registration of the case on August 30, 2017.
Ashish Tripathi
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 16:05 IST

Published 29 October 2024, 16:05 IST
