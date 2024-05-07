Delhi High Court imposes Rs 1 lakh costs on man for making Lord Hanuman co-litigant in plea

"The fact that the public worships at a private temple, even with free access, does not ipso facto indicate that the temple is a public temple. Neither does the land on which a private temple is constructed vest in the deity, merely because the public are allowed to worship there. What is of essence is the purpose for which the temple was constructed and dedicated to the deity consecrated in it, and the purpose for which the temple has been thrown open to the public," the court said.