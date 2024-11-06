Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi High Court refuses to allow devotees to perform Chhath Puja at 'highly polluted' Yamuna banks

The high court noted that the Delhi government has made sufficient arrangements for devotees to perform puja at 1,000 different spots in the city and nothing else can be done at the eleventh hour.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 November 2024, 14:23 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 November 2024, 14:23 IST
India NewsDelhiChhath PujaYamuna RiverDelhi High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us