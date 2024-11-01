Home
Delhi High Court seeks CBFC stand after plea seeks accessibility features in films

The petitioner said movies should be screened on an 'accessibility application' which was universally acceptable and provided the mandatory accessibility features in the films certified by the CBFC.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 09:34 IST

Published 01 November 2024, 09:34 IST
