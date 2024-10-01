Home
Delhi High Court seeks SOP from social media platforms on supplying information to agencies

The court passed the order while dealing with a habeas corpus by the parents of a 19-year-old boy who had allegedly been missing since January.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 13:57 IST

Published 01 October 2024, 13:57 IST
