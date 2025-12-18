<p>Every winter, Delhi inhales its own excesses. The air thickens, visibility collapses, and breathing becomes an effort rather than an instinct. Schools shut, hospitals fill, and advisories multiply. The city learns, once again, to live with what should never be normal. The repetition has dulled outrage. The crisis now arrives on schedule, like a season we pretend is unavoidable.</p>.<p>This familiarity is the real danger. It transforms a public health emergency into a temporary inconvenience. What is forgotten is that the air does not suddenly turn toxic in November. It merely reveals, in winter, the cumulative burden of choices made over decades.</p>.<p>The explanations are familiar and conveniently partial. One year, the culprit is stubble burning in neighbouring states. Another year, it is firecrackers, traffic congestion, construction dust, or an unfavourable turn in the wind. None of these is false. All of them are incomplete. Delhi’s pollution is not an episodic failure. It is structural. It is the outcome of administrative drift, ecological disregard, and political reluctance to confront uncomfortable truths. Nature is blamed because accountability is inconvenient.</p>.<p>Delhi was never designed to carry nearly 30 million people. Its growth since the 1970s has been shaped by unplanned urbanisation, shrinking rural livelihoods, and a development model that funnels opportunity into a few metropolitan centres. The city consumes water, energy, land, and clean air far beyond what its geography can sustain.</p>.<p>There was a time when Indian planners worried about limits. Early post-Independence debates acknowledged that rivers could be exhausted, forests depleted, and cities overextended. That caution has faded. Growth now proceeds as if the atmosphere were infinite. The capital of the Republic has become its most visible ecological contradiction.</p>.<p>There is no scientific ambiguity left. Prolonged exposure to fine particulate matter is linked to respiratory illness, heart disease, cognitive impairment in children, and shortened life expectancy. Global health estimates attribute more than a million premature deaths annually in India to air pollution.</p>.<p>For Delhi’s poorest residents, the crisis is not seasonal. Construction workers, street vendors, and sanitation staff breathe this air all year, without purifiers, without protection, without escape. Pollution is not evenly shared. It follows lines of class and power with ruthless precision.</p>.<p>Yet policy responses remain theatrical. Emergency measures are rolled out when pollution peaks. Construction bans, vehicle rationing, and symbolic prohibitions offer the appearance of action. They rarely touch the roots of the problem. The State prefers gestures because reform demands persistence, coordination, and political risk.</p>.<p>Delhi’s air exposes a deeper flaw in India’s federal imagination. Pollution drifts freely across state borders, but governance remains rigidly territorial. Responsibility circulates endlessly between the Centre, the Delhi government, and neighbouring states.</p>.<p>Stubble burning cannot be addressed through punishment alone. It requires investment in agricultural alternatives, changes in procurement policies, and sustained support for farmers. Vehicular pollution demands reliable public transport, serious urban planning, and the discouragement of private car dependency. These challenges are not technological; they are political.</p>.<p>Institutions exist, but without authority or autonomy. Coordination is spoken of more often than practised. The result is paralysis disguised as procedure.</p>.<p>Pollution is often described as a shared suffering. It is not. Those with means retreat into sealed homes, filtered offices, and private vehicles. Those without means remain exposed. This pattern is not new. India’s environmental history is filled with examples where ecological damage is borne by those least responsible for it. Air pollution continues that tradition. Clean air remains a privilege, not a right, despite its intimate connection to life itself.</p>.<p>Other cities have confronted similar crises with seriousness. London’s lethal smog in the 1950s led to stringent laws. Beijing, once emblematic of hazardous air, has improved measurably through regulation, industrial relocation, and investment in renewables.</p>.<p>India does not lack knowledge. It lacks resolve. Pollution control is too often left to courts, which intervene because elected governments hesitate. Judicial action may compel compliance, but it cannot substitute for political leadership.</p>.<p><strong>Citizenship and restraint</strong></p>.<p>The crisis also raises an uncomfortable question about civic behaviour. Firecrackers, waste burning, and resistance to change are defended as tradition or convenience. But traditions survive only by adapting. A society unwilling to negotiate restraint cannot protect its commons. Citizenship is not only about claiming rights. It is also about accepting limits. Breathing clean air should not require another citizen to inhale poison.</p>.<p>Delhi’s air is a mirror held up to the Indian State. It reflects a failure to align development with ecology, governance with evidence, and freedom with responsibility. The air we share is a collective inheritance. Its degradation is a collective failure.</p>.<p>A republic is judged not only by how fast it grows, but by how carefully it sustains life. The question Delhi’s air asks is simple and unsettling: can the Indian State still protect the most basic condition of living, the act of breathing?</p>.<p><span class="italic"><em>(The author writes on society, literature, arts and environment, reflecting on the shared histories and cultures of South Asia)</em></span></p>