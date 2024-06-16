Home
Delhi Jal Board office vandalised in Chhatarpur area

Unidentified people vandalised the Chhatarpur Delhi Jal Board.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 16 June 2024, 08:46 IST
A Delhi Jal Board office was vandalised on Sunday by unidentified people in the Chhatarpur area.

Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Friday said water production in the national capital is decreasing continuously as less water is reaching the Yamuna river here. The AAP government has been accusing BJP-ruled Haryana of not releasing Delhi's share of water.

Sharing data, she said water production on June 6 was 1,002 million gallons per day (MGD) which declined to 993 MGD the next day and 990 MGD on June 8.

It was 978 MGD on June 9 and 958 MGD the next day. On June 11, June 12 and June 13, water production was 919 MGD, 951 MGD and 939 MGD, respectively, the minister added.

With PTI inputs

More to follow...

Published 16 June 2024, 08:46 IST
India NewsDelhiDelhi Jal Boardvandalism

