Delhi joins UN-backed campaign to build climate resilience, commits to 25% green cover

Razan Al Mubarak, UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP28, said: "Communities must build resilience to climate change and Delhi's ambitions are exemplary. We can learn from the pragmatic, realistic and just solutions-oriented approach that the city of Delhi is providing. For example, boosting clean energy using rooftop solar plants in residential areas or advancing the technology used for monitoring local air pollution."

Mahmoud Mohieldin, UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP27, congratulated Delhi for joining the campaign and aligning to the Sharm El-Sheikh Adaptation Agenda launched at the UN climate conference in Egypt's Sharm El Sheikh last year.