Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinioneditorial

Fertility through a capitalist lens

Attributing the falling rates to women’s empowerment risks skewed, problematic interpretations of feminism.
Last Updated : 15 September 2025, 20:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 September 2025, 20:53 IST
Opinioneditorialcapitalismfertility ratesEmpowering women

Follow us on :

Follow Us