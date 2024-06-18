Delhi L-G lauds Muslims, MCD, police for Eid celebrations in 'befitting' manner

"It may be recalled that last year various locations in Delhi, especially those in North-East and North Shahdara Zone had witnessed sights of blood-drenched bodies and entrails of sacrificed animals lined up in open on streets and even main arterial roads," it said.

The LG has said celebrations of Eid-ul-Adha in a befitting manner was possible because of proactive cooperation by the Muslim community and its religious heads and underlined that in a diverse city like Delhi, everything could be achieved by dialogue and discussion, added the statement.