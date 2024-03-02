Delhi L-G nod for CBI probe against Satyendar Jain in Sukesh's extortion complaint

A former director general of Tihar jail was also accused in the matter, the Raj Niwas officials said.

The LG has given his nod for a CBI inquiry against Jain under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act, they said.

Jain, a former home minister in the Kejriwal government, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case in May 2022 and is lodged in Tihar jail.