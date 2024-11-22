Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi L-G's rare praise for CM Atishi: 'Thousand times better than her predecessor' Kejriwal

The AAP and BJP have been at loggerheads over a range of issues.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 11:21 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 November 2024, 11:21 IST
India NewsDelhiIndian PoliticsAtishi

Follow us on :

Follow Us