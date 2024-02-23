Delhi L-G writes to CM Kejriwal for tabling of CAG reports in budget session of assembly

New Delhi: Delhi LG V K Saxena has written a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal regarding five CAG reports 'pending' with Finance Minister Atishi since August, 2023.

Saxena has requested the chief minister to advise the finance minister to 'expeditiously process' the important reports concerning state finances so that they can be tabled in the ongoing budget session of the Delhi Assembly.

The reports of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) are constitutionally mandated independent and impartial assessment of the performance of the government and in many ways are a guidance document for assessment of its financial performance, said the LG in his letter.

"It is an obligation of the government of the day to share with the people, through the House, an objective account of its performance, revenue and expenditure of public funds," he noted.