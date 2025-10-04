Menu
Delhi man held for appearing in undergarments, smoking and drinking during court virtual hearing

The man, Md Imran (32) from Gokulpuri, is an active history-sheeter with over 50 previous cases of robbery, snatching, and other offences registered across Delhi, police said.
Last Updated : 04 October 2025, 11:35 IST
