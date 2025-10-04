<h2><strong>Cough syrup deaths: CDSCO launches risk-based inspection at manufacturing units of 19 drugs</strong></h2>.<p>Central drug regulator, CDSCO, has initiated risk-based inspection at the manufacturing units of 19 drugs, including cough syrups and antibiotics, across six states following reports of child deaths due to the consumption of contaminated cough syrup in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/madhya-pradesh">Madhya Pradesh</a>, the health ministry said on Saturday.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/amp/story/india/cough-syrup-deaths-cdsco-launches-risk-based-inspection-at-manufacturing-units-of-19-drugs-3752552">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Shubman Gill new ODI captain; Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma return for Australia tour</h2>.<p>BCCI has announced India's squad for the upcoming tour of Australia, which will have three ODIs and five T20Is.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/virat-kohli-rohit-sharma-in-squad-for-australia-tour-gill-captain-for-odis-suryakumar-yadav-to-lead-t20i-team-3752548">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Hyderabad student killed in US shooting</h2>.<p>An Indian student from Hyderabad was killed in a shooting incident in the US, former minister and BRS MLA T Harish Rao said on Saturday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/telangana/hyderabad-student-dies-in-us-shooting-mla-harish-rao-seeks-repatriation-of-body-3752653">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: BJP urges EC to verify identity of burqa-clad voters, RJD calls it political ploy</h2>.<p>The BJP on Saturday urged the Election Commission to hold the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in one or two phases, and to ensure that women in burqas are properly verified against their voter ID photographs at the polling booths.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/bihar-assembly-elections-2025-bjp-urges-ec-to-verify-identity-of-burqa-clad-voters-rjd-calls-it-political-ploy-3752589">Read more</a></p>.<h2>UK PM Keir Starmer to visit India on October 8-9</h2>.<p>Britain and India signed a free trade agreement in July during a visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uk-pm-keir-starmer-to-visit-india-on-october-8-9-says-indian-foreign-ministry-3752750">Read more</a></p>.<h2>What is there to talk, asks Amit Shah; advises Naxals to accept 'lucrative' surrender-rehabilitation policy</h2>.<p>Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday ruled out talks with Naxals and said they will have to lay down weapons after accepting the government's "lucrative surrender and rehabilitation policy".<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/chhattisgarh/what-is-there-to-talk-asks-amit-shah-advises-naxals-to-accept-lucrative-surrender-rehabilitation-policy-3752563">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Man attempts suicide at Bengaluru's Majestic metro station</h2>.<p>A man attempted suicide by jumping in front of an approaching metro train at the Nadaprabhu Kemepegowda station in Majestic on Saturday afternoon.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/man-attempts-suicide-at-bengalurus-majestic-metro-station-3752640">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Delhi man held for appearing in undergarments, smoking and drinking during court virtual hearing</h2>.<p>Delhi Police has arrested a man for disrupting court proceedings being held via videoconferencing by appearing in his undergarments while smoking drinking, an official said on Saturday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/delhi-man-held-for-appearing-in-undergarments-smoking-and-drinking-during-court-virtual-hearing-3752566">Read more</a></p>.<h2>PM Modi unveils initiatives worth over Rs 62,000 crore for youth; Bihar in focus</h2>.<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unveiled various youth-focused initiatives worth more than Rs 62,000 crore, with a special emphasis on poll-bound Bihar.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/pm-modi-unveils-initiatives-worth-over-rs-62000-crore-for-youth-bihar-in-focus-3752468">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Next time, no restraint': After Operation Sindoor, India raises red lines for Pakistan</h2>.<p>In a series of stern statements over the past week, India’s top defence leadership, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, and Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, has sent a unified, uncompromising message to Pakistan, warning of severe consequences in the event of future provocations.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/next-time-no-restraint-after-operation-sindoor-india-raises-red-lines-for-pakistan-3752506">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Sanae Takaichi likely to be Japan's first woman prime minister</h2>.<p>Sanae Takaichi is likely to be Japan's first woman prime minister after winning the race on Saturday to lead the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/sanae-takaichi-likely-to-be-japans-first-woman-prime-minister-3752708">Read more</a></p>