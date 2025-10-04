Menu
Sanae Takaichi likely to be Japan's first woman prime minister

The former internal affairs minister, a conservative nationalist with an expansionary agenda, is expected to replace Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba since the LDP is the largest in parliament.
Last Updated : 04 October 2025, 13:29 IST
04 October 2025
