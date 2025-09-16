Menu
Delhi man sets pet dog on neighbour's family during quarrel over parking; 6 injured

All the injured were taken to GTB and JPC Hospitals for treatment. While five were discharged after they were administered medical aid, one person is still under observation, officials said.
Last Updated : 16 September 2025, 08:25 IST
Published 16 September 2025, 08:25 IST
