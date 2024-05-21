Delhi: Murder accused held after 20 years selling 'chhole-bhature' in UP's Mainpuri

New Delhi: A 41-year-old man, who was allegedly involved in the abduction and murder of a Delhi-based cereal trader 20 years ago on the day of Karwa Chauth, was arrested by the Delhi Police from Uttar Pradesh, an officer on Tuesday.

According to police, the accused, originally Sipahi Lal, had since changed his name, and when he was caught, he was running a chhole-bhature cart in UP's Mainpuri.

Besides the two decades' wait, an elaborate stakeout, which involved a policeman impersonating a mangoes seller, went into the arrest of Sipahi Lal, who allegedly tortured and stabbed a Delhi trader at the behest of his employer.

"The incident dates back to October 31, 2004. It was Karwa Chauth. The main accused along with four of his associates abducted cereal trader Ramesh Gupta for ransom. The accused, however, could not make a call for the ransom and killed him after spraying paint on his face multiple times and stabbing," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Rakesh Paweriya said.