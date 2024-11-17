Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi-NCR to implement GRAP-4 from November 18 as air pollution worsens

On Sunday, the capital recorded an AQI of 441 making it the second-most polluted city in the country.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 17 November 2024, 15:11 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 November 2024, 15:11 IST
India NewsDelhiAir Pollution

Follow us on :

Follow Us