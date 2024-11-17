Delhi-NCR to implement GRAP-4 from November 18 as air pollution worsens

<p>With air pollution in Delhi getting worse, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) Sub-Committee on Sunday said it would impose Stage-IV GRAP in the entire NCR region from 8 am of November 18, 2024, <em>DD news</em> reported.</p>.<p>The entry of trucks will be banned in Delhi except for those carrying essential goods. LNG, CNG, electric, BS-VI diesel trucks will be allowed.<br></p><p>On Sunday, the capital recorded an AQI of 441 making it the second-most polluted city in the country. </p><p><em><strong>More to follow...</strong></em></p>