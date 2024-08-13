Home
Delhi Police arrests man from Uttarakhand for making objectionable posts against govt on X

The accused, Nadeem Ram Ali, was arrested by a team of the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit on Saturday.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 August 2024, 03:45 IST

New Delhi: Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested a man from Uttarakhand for allegedly making objectionable posts on X against the government, officials said on Monday.

The accused, Nadeem Ram Ali, was arrested by a team of the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit on Saturday, they said.

Ali was produced before a court on Monday which sent him to judicial custody.

According to police, they had received a complaint that Ali had made a series of posts on X against the government.

A case was registered in the matter and he was arrested by the IFSO unit, police said.

Published 13 August 2024, 03:45 IST
DelhiCrimeDelhi PoliceSocial mediaUttarkhand

