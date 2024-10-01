Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi police cancelled 'Harit Kalash Yatra' on L-G Saxena's orders: Environment minister Gopal Rai

The 'Harit Kalash Yatra' was scheduled to be held on Tuesday morning as part of Delhi government's winter action plan to combat pollution.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 11:50 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 October 2024, 11:50 IST
India NewsDelhiV K SaxenaGopal Rai

Follow us on :

Follow Us