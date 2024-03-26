Delhi police detains AAP supporters ahead of protest at PM Modi's residence

Raising slogans of "Inquilab Zindabad" and "Kejriwal Zindabad", AAP workers and leaders reached the area's metro station in groups, with the party calling for a march to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on Lok Kalyan Marg for a "gherao".
A senior official said that prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure are imposed in the area and police cannot allow anyone to gather.
Police detain a supporter of the AAP during a protest after the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate, in New Delhi.
A supporter of the AAP shouts slogans after being detained.
Security personnel detain AAP leader Somnath Bharti during the party's protest outside Patel Chowk metro station against the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Police detain a supporter of the Aam Aadmi Party during a protest in Delhi.
A supporter shouts as Delhi Police detain her for staging a protest in Delhi.
Punjab Minister Harjot Singh Bains gets detained by Delhi during the protest.
(Published 26 March 2024, 08:41 IST)