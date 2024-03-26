JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi police detains AAP supporters ahead of protest at PM Modi's residence

Delhi Police detained dozens of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters as they staged a protest and started marching towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.
Last Updated 26 March 2024, 08:41 IST

Follow Us

Raising slogans of "Inquilab Zindabad" and "Kejriwal Zindabad", AAP workers and leaders reached the area's metro station in groups, with the party calling for a march to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on Lok Kalyan Marg for a "gherao".

Raising slogans of "Inquilab Zindabad" and "Kejriwal Zindabad", AAP workers and leaders reached the area's metro station in groups, with the party calling for a march to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on Lok Kalyan Marg for a "gherao".

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
A senior official said that prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure are imposed in the area and police cannot allow anyone to gather.

A senior official said that prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure are imposed in the area and police cannot allow anyone to gather.

Credit: PTI Photo

Police detain a supporter of the AAP during a protest after the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate, in New Delhi.

Police detain a supporter of the AAP during a protest after the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate, in New Delhi.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A supporter of the AAP shouts slogans after being detained.

A supporter of the AAP shouts slogans after being detained.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Security personnel detain AAP leader Somnath Bharti during the party's protest outside Patel Chowk metro station against the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Security personnel detain AAP leader Somnath Bharti during the party's protest outside Patel Chowk metro station against the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Credit: PTI Photo

Police detain a supporter of the Aam Aadmi Party during a protest in Delhi.

Police detain a supporter of the Aam Aadmi Party during a protest in Delhi.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A supporter shouts as Delhi Police detain her for staging a protest in Delhi.

A supporter shouts as Delhi Police detain her for staging a protest in Delhi.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Punjab Minister Harjot Singh Bains gets detained by Delhi during the protest.

Punjab Minister Harjot Singh Bains gets detained by Delhi during the protest.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 26 March 2024, 08:41 IST)
India NewsAam Aadmi PartyAAPDelhiNarendra ModiProtestsDelhi PoliceIndia PoliticsCRPCSection 144Delhi News

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT