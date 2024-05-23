Delhi Police register 2 FIRs over slogans to boycott elections

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has registered two FIRs after slogans to boycott elections were found written on walls at multiple places in the Delhi University area, officials said on Thursday.

Bhagat Singh Chhatra Ekta Manch (BSCEM) claimed the responsibility for the slogans, such as "Ek hi raasta Naxalbari," written on the walls. The self-proclaimed youth organisation posted photos of the slogans on its Instagram page.