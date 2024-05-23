Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi Police register 2 FIRs over slogans to boycott elections

Bhagat Singh Chhatra Ekta Manch (BSCEM) claimed the responsibility for the slogans, such as 'Ek hi raasta Naxalbari,' written on the walls.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 May 2024, 18:08 IST
Last Updated : 23 May 2024, 18:08 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has registered two FIRs after slogans to boycott elections were found written on walls at multiple places in the Delhi University area, officials said on Thursday.

Bhagat Singh Chhatra Ekta Manch (BSCEM) claimed the responsibility for the slogans, such as "Ek hi raasta Naxalbari," written on the walls. The self-proclaimed youth organisation posted photos of the slogans on its Instagram page.

Police said they noticed the slogans written in the area during morning patrolling on Thursday.

"Accordingly, two FIRs under the Defacement Act have been registered," Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Manoj Kumar Meena said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 May 2024, 18:08 IST
India NewsDelhiElectionsDelhi Police

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels | Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT