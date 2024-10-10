Delhi police seize 200kg of cocaine worth Rs 2,000 crore; 2nd big haul in a week

<p>New Delhi: In second big drug haul in a week, Delhi Police has seized 200 kilogram of cocaine worth Rs 2,000 crore from west Delhi, an official said on Thursday evening.</p><p>The seizure is suspected to be linked with earlier recovery of 562 kilogram of drugs worth over Rs 5,000 crore from southwest Delhi's Mahipalpur, the official said.</p>.Rs 5,600-cr drug seizure case: Delhi Police recovers cocaine worth Rs 10 cr from Amritsar.<p>He said a raid is underway in west Delhi's Ramesh Nagar as well.</p>