Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi pollution: Physical classes for 10th, 12th students suspended

According to the government's anti-pollution GRAP-IV measures, no trucks will be allowed into Delhi except for those carrying essential items or using clean fuel (LNG/CNG/BS-VI diesel/electric).
PTI
Last Updated : 18 November 2024, 17:02 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 November 2024, 17:02 IST
India NewsDelhiAir Pollution

Follow us on :

Follow Us