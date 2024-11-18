Delhi pollution: Physical classes for 10th, 12th students suspended

<p>New Delhi: In-person classes will be suspended for classes 10 and 12, the Delhi government announced on Monday as the city choked under "severe" levels of pollution for the sixth straight day.</p>.<p>"From tomorrow physical classes shall be suspended for Class 10 and 12 as well, and all studies will be shifted online," Chief Minister Atishi said in a post on X.</p>.<p>"With the imposition of GRAP-4 from Today, physical classes were discontinued for all students, apart from Class 10 and 12. All schools will hold online classes, until further orders," Chief Minister Atishi said in a post on X on Sunday.</p>.<p>The Directorate of Education, too, issued a circular directing the heads of government and private schools to discontinue the classes for all students, including class 10 and 12.</p>.<p>"All heads of government, government-aided, and unaided private recognised schools under the DoE, MCD, NDMC, and DCB are hereby directed to discontinue physical classes for all students of all classes including class X and class XII until further orders," the DoE stated in a circular.</p>.<p>Additionally, the heads of schools are instructed to ensure the dissemination of this information to the parents of the students immediately, it added.</p>.<p>The Commission for Air Quality Management on Sunday invoked stricter pollution control measures for the Delhi-NCR under the Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan, or GRAP, that came into effect from 8 am Monday. Physical classes for classes other than 10th and 12th had already been shifted online.</p>.<p>Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) worsened on Monday, reaching 494 at 4 pm.</p>.<p>According to the government's anti-pollution GRAP-IV measures, no trucks will be allowed into Delhi except for those carrying essential items or using clean fuel (LNG/CNG/BS-VI diesel/electric).</p>.<p>Non-essential light commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi will also be prohibited, except for EVs, CNG and BS-VI diesel vehicles.</p>.<p>Delhi-registered BS-IV or older diesel medium and heavy goods vehicles are banned, except for those used for essential services, the panel said.</p>