<p>Bengaluru: As part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign against pothole and garbage issues in the city, party leaders and the workers conducted a 'reality check' in Vijayanagar on Saturday. </p>.<p>Leader of the Opposition in Assembly R Ashoka, Bangalore Central MP P C Mohan, Bangalore Rural MP Dr C N Manjunath, former DCM Ashwath Narayan, and former ministers S Suresh Kumar and Munirathna among others took part in the initiative.</p>.<p>Ashoka termed the state government as a 'pothole-ridden government'. "The cabinet, too, is filled with potholes. They constantly speak of their 'guarantees', but they haven't improved Bengaluru in any shape or form. They claim to have spent Rs 1,800 crore on filling potholes, but no improvement can be seen on city roads. The potholes they fix are again in a worse condition. What have they done with the taxpayers' money," he questioned. </p>.<p>The opposition leaders marked out the potholes and held out placards on the streets. They also visited garbage blackspots in the vicinity. The placards read 'Gundi Veer' and 'Tepe Sarkara' and featured edited photographs of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar.</p><p>"The garbage situation is getting worse in the city with each passing day. No matter which area you go to, the garbage isn't getting cleared. Every corner of the city is stinking. The government has not done anything about this. In addition to this, the government had made tall claims that all the potholes in the city would be filled by October end, but city roads remain as bad as before. We have launched this campaign because things can't go in like this anymore," said MP Mohan. </p>.<p>The situation in Bengaluru will get better only when the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar "aren't distracted by their extra-curricular activities," said S Suresh Kumar.</p>