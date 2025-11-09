<p>Bengaluru: A gang of seven men barged into a house in Marathahalli and robbed gold, gadgets, and other valuables after threatening three women on Thursday night. </p>.<p>A senior police officer said that the incident took place around 2 a.m., when the three women were asleep in their rented house. Suddenly, three unidentified men arrived at their door and began knocking repeatedly, shouting that they were food delivery boys.</p>.<p>“The women were scared and initially did not open the door. However, as the knocking continued, they opened it, assuming it might be a genuine delivery. As soon as the door was opened, they barged in, began ransacking the house, and snatched two mobile phones from the women. When the victims tried to raise an alarm, the gang threatened them not to scream,” the officer said.</p>.Bengaluru techie conned inside hotel room by duo posing as police.<p>Within minutes, four more men entered the house and joined the first group. They introduced themselves as policemen and claimed they were conducting a raid based on a tip-off that illegal activities were taking place inside the house. “The accused demanded that the women hand over their gold ornaments and Rs 5 lakh cash. The terrified victims complied, and the gang robbed valuables before fleeing the spot,” the officer added.</p>.<p>The victims hail from West Bengal, had rented the house, and are said to be working professionals. HAL police are now verifying CCTV footage and tracking the suspects through technical analysis.</p>