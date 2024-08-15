Delhi prisons announces remission for 1160 convicts to mark Independence Day

New Delhi: On 78th Independence Day, Director General of Delhi Prisons Satish Golcha announced the grant of remission to more than 1,160 convicts.

In addition, he revealed the prisons have installed 1,248 additional face recognition system-fitted CCTV cameras to enhance the safety of inmates in the prisons.

According to a statement from Delhi Prisons, Tihar, Golcha announced the special remission for convicts on Thursday after hoisting the tricolour on the premises.