DPS in Delhi's RK Puram vacated after school receives bomb threat

New Delhi's DPS RK Puram received a threat mail that the school will be blown up with a bomb. The school has been vacated as a precautionary measure.
According to ANI, the police has launched a search operation and the school in Ramakrishna Puram has been vacated. The police have meanwhile said that "nothing has been found so far".
On Friday, a bomb threat was received by the Mumbai Traffic Police control room at around 12:30 am, and an investigation was launched to trace the sender of the message. The security agencies had been alerted too.