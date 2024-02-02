JOIN US
delhi

DPS in Delhi's RK Puram vacated after school receives bomb threat

The police has launched a search operation and the school the Delhi Public School has in Ramakrishna Puram has been vacated. The police have meanwhile said that 'nothing has been found so far'.
Last Updated 02 February 2024, 07:19 IST

New Delhi's DPS RK Puram received a threat mail that the school will be blown up with a bomb. The school has been vacated as a precautionary measure.

According to ANI, the police has launched a search operation and the school in Ramakrishna Puram has been vacated. The police have meanwhile said that "nothing has been found so far".

On Friday, a bomb threat was received by the Mumbai Traffic Police control room at around 12:30 am, and an investigation was launched to trace the sender of the message. The security agencies had been alerted too.

(Published 02 February 2024, 07:12 IST)
