Delhi schools exempted from paying additional charges for upgrading to senior secondary level

The LG's order, which follows a high court decision, will exempt such societies or schools from paying additional floor area ratio (FAR) charges, a statement said on Saturday.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 November 2024, 15:42 IST

Published 09 November 2024, 15:42 IST
India NewsEducationDelhi

