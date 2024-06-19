Delhi: SpiceJet passengers wait inside flight for over an hour without AC amid stifling heat

Amid unbearable heatwaves in the national capital and north India, passengers aboard a Delhi-Darbhanga SpiceJet flight were made to sit in sweltering heat for over an hour, media reports said.
Some videos of passengers from inside the flight went viral on social media which showed people fanning themselves as the air-conditioning was reportedly turned off till the flight left for its destination.
News agency ANI shared on X that several passengers felt unwell due to the AC being switched off.
A report in NDTV quoted a SpiceJet spokesperson who said that the the flight-- SG 476 left at 11 am from Delhi airport "without any delays" and the air-conditioning was normal during the flight as well as its return to Delhi.
The airline, however, admitted that there were AC problems "due to extreme weather conditions" during boarding.
In related development, Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Wednesday reviewed the heatwave situation and preparedness of central government hospitals.
Published 19 June 2024, 13:13 IST