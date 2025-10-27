Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi student's father arrested for fabricating acid attack story, raping wife of 'attacker'

Father of Delhi 'acid attack victim' nabbed for concocting assault with toilet cleaner, past rape
Last Updated : 27 October 2025, 16:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 October 2025, 16:56 IST
India NewsDelhiCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us