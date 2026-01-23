<p>Several parts of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Delhi">Delhi </a>woke up to rainfall on Friday as temperatures dipped across the national capital. </p><p>The India Meteorological Department (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=IMD">IMD</a>) said cloudy skies would continue throughout the day, adding that thunderstorms could also hit the city due to an ongoing western disturbance.</p><p>According to the weather department, a couple of spells of light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are expected through the morning. </p>.Delhi Police to deploy AI-enabled smart glasses with facial recognition for Republic Day security.<p>Another spell of very light to light rain is likely towards the afternoon or evening. </p><p>The rain is expected to bring relief from the poor air quality that the city has been engulfed in for the last two months. On Thursday, Delhi reported an average AQI of 313. </p><p>According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is classified as 'good,' 51-100 'satisfactory,' 101-200 'moderate,' 201-300 'poor,' 301-400 'very poor' and 401–500 'severe.' </p><p>The maximum temperatures across Delhi on Thursday were significantly above normal, with Safdarjung recording the highest at 27.1 degrees, 6.8 degrees above normal. </p><p>However, the minimum temperatures were below normal, with with Safdarjung recording 6.3 degrees, 1.2 degrees below normal. </p>