Delhi water crisis: Atishi begins indefinite hunger strike

New Delhi: Delhi Water Minister Atishi reached Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi, before beginning her indefinite hunger strike to press on her demand for getting 100 million gallons of water per day from Haryana.

She was accompanied by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita, and AAP leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj and Sanjay Singh.

"I hope Atishi's 'tapasya' will succeed and Delhi people will get relief ... May God protect her," said Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, as the AAP leader began her hunger strike.