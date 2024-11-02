Delhi woman chops off her husband's private parts after fight

<p>New Delhi: A man alleged that his wife cut off his private parts after a fight between them in north Delhi, police said on Saturday.</p>.<p>The victim is admitted to Safdarjung Hospital, where his condition is said to be out of danger, but his statement is yet to be recorded, a police officer said.</p>.Teen stabbed over bursting of firecrackers in Delhi, 3 booked.<p>The officer said more details will emerge once he is fit for giving a statement.</p>.<p>The accused woman is currently absconding, and efforts are being made to arrest her, police said. </p>