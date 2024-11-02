Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi woman chops off her husband's private parts after fight

The victim is admitted to Safdarjung Hospital, where his condition is said to be out of danger, but his statement is yet to be recorded, a police officer said.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 November 2024, 15:05 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 November 2024, 15:05 IST
India NewsDelhiCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us